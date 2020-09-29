Into the woods: Hikers forced to spend night at Thane's Yeoor Hills; rescued next day

Thane: A group of three youths who left their homes early morning hours on Monday to visit the Yeoor forest range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) were lost in the forest while returning back. However, after spending a night in the forest, they were finally rescued safely on Tuesday morning by forest officials.
"Kunal Jadhav, 21, Anitesh Sengupta, 21 and Shardul Lingayat, 21, lost their way in forest. All three of them are residents of Thane's Vasant Vihar area, who visited core forest area of Yeoor hills with an aim of trekking on early Monday morning. However, while returning back home, the trio lost track of the exact direction to exit the forest area," said a senior officer from Yeoor forest, SGNP, Thane.
They had entered the core area of forest without permission and had realised that they have lost their way while descending the Yeoor hills, located within the SGNP stretch. However, the trio was found after they spent more than 20 hours in the forest.
"One of them had tried texting messages in their friends and family group, pleading for help at around 3:30 pm on Monday. However, the message was received by their friends after two hours due to network issues in the forest area. The relatives of the youths alerted the local police and forest officials by carrying the rescue operation. Hence, all three were rescued safely from the forest at around 4 am on Tuesday," added forest official, from Thane.
The rescue operation was carried with the help of forest officials, police and locals from nearby forest area.
