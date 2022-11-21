‘Into The Wild’ at Jehangir portrays nature in all its glory

File

Mumbai: The Jehangir Art Gallery in collaboration with Gallery Art & Soul is holding an exhibition with wildlife as its theme from November 23-28.

The exhibition titled ‘Into The Wild’ showcases the artistic talent of two painters -Wildlife artist Sushma Jain from Mumbai and abstract artist Shivani Dugar from New York.

Sushma Jain, wife of Anand Jain, Chairman of Jai Corp Limited and the mother of Neha Bagaria of JobsForHer and Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream11 has captured on canvas her fascination with the wildlife in a myriad of expressions like vivid forms, haunting expressions, cubs cuddling their mothers, or a huddle of an elephant herd.

Earlier,in 2018 atthe age of 60, she had held her first solo show at Jehangir ArtGallery, Mumbai. She has since been part of many solo and group shows in India and abroad. Sushma Jain is dedicated to animal welfare, protection and wildlife conservation, and is building a Veterinary Hospital in Lonavala where healthcare will be provided to all animals inneed of medical help.

All the proceeds from her paintings will go towards the construction of the hospital. Shivani’s landscapes dwell on the mellow hues of twilight. She has captured the dynamic and vibrant view of the Serengeti sunset with the stroke of her brush. Shivani, too, has held solo shows in New York, Mumbai, Washington D.C, Baltimore, Philadelphia, China and Belgium and has participated in group shows around the world.

Both the artists celebrate nature and wildlife in their own distinctive ways.