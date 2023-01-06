International Year of Nutritious Cereals 2023: Maharashtra forms panel for Millet Year action plan | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday formed a 14-member committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperation and Marketing) to prepare an action plan of various programmes and their implementation to celebrate the International Year of Nutritious Cereals 2023 in the state.

Millets have been an integral part of our diet for centuries. In addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are scientifically good for the environment with low water and input requirements. With the aim to create awareness, increase production and consumption of millets, the United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

'Know your Millets'

The Cooperation and Marketing department on Friday released the Government Resolution (GR) signed by Under-Secretary Sunanda Ghadyale. As per the GR, the expert committee will finalise the objectives for the action plan. In cooperation with the Agriculture Department, it will release a booklet, ‘Know Your Millets’ (both major and minor cereals), for information on health benefits, plantation methods, availability of seeds, harvesting and post-harvesting processes, primary processing and value addition.

The committee’s mandate also includes preparation of campaign materials and use of social platforms to propagate and publish the benefits of millets. In addition, the committee will have to release various recipes of millets on YouTube.

IIMR made a nodal institute

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, in its report published in August 2022, recommended enhancing the production base of millets in the country, and bringing in varietal improvement to enhance productivity and profitability. As per the report, millet growers need to be incentivised through cash compensation and other measures.

Maharashtra’s move came after the Union Agriculture Ministry formed a core committee and launched a consultation on how to promote production and supply. Meetings were held with different states, processors, chefs/ nutritionists and farmers. The Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) has been made a nodal institute to keep track of all the policies, activities and communication. The ministry has constituted six task forces to ensure on-ground implementation.

