International Women's Day: Thane Sports Complex to have dedicated zone for females

Thane: On the occasion of 'Women's Day', a unique gift was presented to the females of Kalwa. Women's Zone has been started at Mukund Keni Sports Complex to promote the message of 'Healthy Women Healthy Family'.

The initiative by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad is the first attempt in Maharashtra to have a separate section for women only in a sports complex.

A few months ago Mukund Keni Sports Complex was inaugurated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa.

Mandar Keni proposed the concept that there should be a separate section for women in this sports complex equipped with various sports. From his concept, a separate department equipped with Zumba, Acupressure Walk, Yoga and Open Gymnasium has been started with the idea of a 'Healthy Women Healthy Family'.

On the occasion of Women's Day, NCP's Thane-Palghar women's president Ruta Awhad and former corporate and leader of opposition Pramila Keni inaugurated the separate zone.

Ruta Awhad said, "The Women's Zone at Mukund Keni Sports Complex will open at 7 am and will continue for the whole day. As this is the first time in the state to start a separate section for women in a sports park the women of Kalwa appreciated the concept."