International Women's Day: Shanta Pawar, Pune's 86 year old ‘Warrior Aaji’ honoured by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Shantabai - an 85-year-old woman, had become popular on social media for displaying stunning martial arts skills and unbelievable stunts with sticks and rods on Pune's streets to earn a living. Her video which went viral was first shot by a Pune based artist Aishwarya Kale.

Kale had shared Shantabai's contact and bank details appealing to people to help 'Warrior Granny' with money, grocery, education materials, professional assignments, etc. to ensure the well-being of her extended family.

Several celebrities including Singer Neha Kakkar, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had come forward to help Pawar. Even Maharashtra home minister anil Deshmukh had offered her Rs 100,000 plus a set of clothes.