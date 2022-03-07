International women's day gift to woman police constables, shift reduced to 8 hrs

In a gift to woman police constables (WPC) on International Women's day, CP Sanjay Pandey has implemented eight hours shift to WPCs across the city. Earlier when Pandey was acting DGP he had made similar duty hours to women cops across the state, however, due to a shortage of staff, it was not implemented in the city. Days after taking over charge of the Mumbai police commissioner, Pandey has enforced his own order, in the city.

The new shift schedule for WPC will come in force from Tuesday on the occasion of International Woman's Day.

The senior inspectors of all 94 police stations have been given two options, first with two seven-hour shifts and night shift of which will be of 10 hours as there is considerably less load during the night. As per the schedule, the first shift which began at 8 in the morning will end at 3 pm while the second shift starts from three in the afternoon to end at 10 pm. The night shift which is of 10 hours will start from 10 in the night and end the next day at 8 am.

While another option is three shifts of eight hours, with the first shift from seven am to three pm, the second shift from 3 pm to 11 pm and the night shift from 11 pm to 7 am next day.

Earlier in Mid 2016 when Datta Padsalgikar was Mumbai police chief he implemented the eight hours shift to all the police constables. A police constable Ravindra Patil from Deonar police station came up with the idea of eight hours shift and gave a presentation to Padsalgikar who formed a four-member committee before implementing it.

However, after he left the office the 8 hours shift was cancelled slowly and 12 hours shift was back in place.

After Pandey becomes acting DGP he received many complaints from women cops regarding the rigorous 12 hrs shift. Pandey tried a new working hours schedule at four cities including Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amravati for women police personnel on a pilot basis. After a good response, the directions were issued to other commission rates, district police superintendents and to other unit commanders to start implemention of new work schedul for women.

This will certainly reduce work stress from WPCs who also have family responsibilities apart from their professional duties, said a police officer.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:25 PM IST