International Women’s Day: Free thyroid checkup camp for 5 days in Navi Mumbai | Pixabay

A five-day campaign of free thyroid checkups for women has started today to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2023. The free campaign is being organised by JM Mhatre Charitable Organization, Panvel.

This camp has been organized under the guidance of Deepak Kudale of Deepak Clinical Laboratory.

Free camp

The free camp has been organised at two places. The first one will be held at Deepak Clinical Laboratory near D.A.V. Near School, New Panvel from 8 am to 1 pm on March 8.

Similarly, the second one will be held from March 8 to March 12 at Deepak Clinical Laboratory, near Sub District Hospital, Panvel.

On this occasion, the women who undergo the examination will be given a health care card through the JM Mhatre Charitable Organization in which they can undergo various blood tests at a discounted rate during the year.