International Women's day: Aadhar registration campaign to be organised on in Kharghar

A special Aadhar registration campaign will be organized on the occasion of Women’s Day on March, 8 in Kharghar.

There will also be a special one-day camp for registration of new Aadhar cards for children of the age group of 0 to 5 years, opening account under the Sukanya-Samrudhi Yojana, linking mobile number and email id to Aadhar card.

Kharghar corporator Netra Patil who is organizing the special camp says that the women do not get time for such work. “There is a holiday and women can visit to complete their documents,” said Patil.

The camp will be conducted at the Senior Citizens Virangula Kendra located at plot number 59 in sector 19 (behind Mahavitaran Substation) in Kharghar from 10 am to 4 pm.

Corporator Patil has appealed to the mothers and sisters of the ward to take advantage of this golden opportunity.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:10 AM IST