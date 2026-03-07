International Women’s Day 2026: Women ‘Mangrove Soldiers’ To Lead Coastal Cleanup Drive At Sarsole Jetty In Nerul

Women volunteers known as Mangrove Soldiers prepare to lead a coastal cleanup drive near Sarsole Jetty in Nerul to protect mangroves and marine biodiversity | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 7: Women volunteers working to protect mangroves and coastal biodiversity will lead a special cleanup drive near Sarsole Jetty in Nerul on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.

Cleanup drive marks 290th week of mangrove conservation initiative

The drive, organised by the Environment Life Foundation with support from the Mangrove Foundation, marks the 290th week of the ongoing Mangroves Cleanup Drive.

The initiative has been dedicated to women volunteers, known as “Mangrove Soldiers”, who have been actively participating in efforts to clean the coastline and protect mangrove ecosystems.

Women volunteers recognised for conservation efforts

Organisers said the event aims to recognise the dedication and contribution of women volunteers who regularly work to remove waste from mangrove areas and help conserve the region’s rich biodiversity.

“The dedication, strength and commitment of our women Mangrove Soldiers inspire us to continue our mission for a cleaner and healthier planet,” organisers said.

Citizens invited to join women’s day cleanup

Citizens have been invited to participate in the cleanup activity scheduled between 7 am and 9 am near Sarsole Jetty on Palm Beach Road in Nerul and contribute to the protection of the city’s fragile coastal ecosystem.

