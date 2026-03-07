 International Women’s Day 2026: Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Marol Naka And CSMT Stations To Be Operated Entirely By Women Staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiInternational Women’s Day 2026: Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Marol Naka And CSMT Stations To Be Operated Entirely By Women Staff

International Women’s Day 2026: Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Marol Naka And CSMT Stations To Be Operated Entirely By Women Staff

On International Women’s Day 2026, Marol Naka and CSMT stations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 will be operated entirely by women staff. Around 85 women personnel will handle operations across shifts, highlighting MMRC’s push for gender equality in the urban transport sector.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Women personnel of Mumbai Metro Line 3 will manage operations at Marol Naka and CSMT Metro stations on International Women’s Day to highlight gender equality in public transport | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 7: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the two key stations of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) — Marol Naka and CSMT Metro Stations will be operated by all women staff as a symbol of women empowerment.

All-women staff to manage station operations

As per the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which looks after the operations and maintenance and is also the project implementation authority, a total of 85 women personnel will manage various operational roles, including station control, ticketing, passenger assistance, security, maintenance support and housekeeping across different shifts.

Lady train operators play key role on aqua line

Additionally, MMRC has 27 Lady Train Operators who are playing a key role in operating the Aqua Line. Overall, a total of 1,388 women staff are currently associated with MMRC, including office staff as well as those working across operations, ticketing, housekeeping and security services.

Also Watch:

Read Also
International Women's Day 2026: Kangana Ranaut To Swati Maliwal; Female Politicians Who Turned Heads...
article-image

Initiative highlights focus on gender equality

This initiative highlights MMRC’s commitment to promoting gender equality and encouraging greater participation of women in the urban transport sector.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on