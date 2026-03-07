International Women’s Day 2026: IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Leading Mumbai’s Transformational Infrastructure Projects

IAS officer Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has played a key role in major infrastructure projects shaping Mumbai’s urban development | FPJ

Mumbai, March 7: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the spotlight turns to women leaders shaping India’s cities. Among them is Ashwini Bhide, an Indian Administrative Service officer whose career has been closely intertwined with some of Mumbai’s most ambitious and transformative infrastructure projects.

Key roles in Maharashtra government

Today, she serves as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while also holding additional charge as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Additional Chief Secretary for Mining.

In her role at the Chief Minister’s office, Bhide assists in the administration of major portfolios including industry, urban development, ports, transport, energy, public works, irrigation, housing, forests and planning. She also heads the Chief Minister’s War Room, which closely monitors the progress of strategic and mega infrastructure projects across the state to ensure timely implementation.

Leadership in Mumbai’s metro expansion

Over the years, Bhide has been at the helm of several complex urban infrastructure projects that have significantly shaped Mumbai’s development.

Bhide continues to play a pivotal role in Mumbai’s public transport transformation through her leadership at MMRC. As Managing Director, she oversees the execution of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 — a 33.5-km fully underground metro corridor with 27 stations linking key commercial districts and the city’s international and domestic airport terminals.

The project is among India’s most complex urban transport initiatives. She is also responsible for supervising the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 11, which aims to expand metro connectivity to areas not currently served by suburban railways.

Career and administrative background

A 1995-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Bhide secured the first rank among women candidates in the Civil Services Examination that year. A postgraduate in English Literature from Pune University, she has spent more than 28 years in public service, holding several key administrative positions in the state government.

Role in major infrastructure projects

During her tenure as Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, she led the execution of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project — one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects undertaken by the state government to improve north–south connectivity along the city’s western coastline.

In fact, her work in Mumbai’s infrastructure sector spans several landmark projects. She has been associated with the development of the Eastern Freeway, the elevated road connecting to the city’s international airport, multiple flyovers on key arterial roads, and several rail-over-bridges including the Milan Rail Over Bridge.

During her tenure with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, she also oversaw the implementation of the first phase of the Mumbai Monorail.

Leadership during covid-19 response

Her leadership also extended beyond infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic. As head of the BMC’s COVID-19 Response War Room, Bhide led the implementation of several digital governance initiatives, including daily data dashboards that enabled real-time monitoring of the pandemic. These initiatives received recognition at both national and international levels.

From transport corridors and coastal highways to digital crisis management, Bhide’s career reflects a blend of administrative leadership and project execution.

As Mumbai continues to expand and modernise, many of the city’s defining infrastructure projects carry the imprint of her stewardship — a reminder of the growing role women are playing in shaping India’s urban future.

