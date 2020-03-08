International Women's Day 2020: Mumbai will come to a halt without domestic help

Without the assistance of domestic help, citizens say they would never be able to do their daily chores. Women workers say they help families with cooking, doing the dishes, dusting, cleaning and washing and importantly, carrying on with their busy lives smoothly.

Women work in multiple households from 9 am to 5 pm, working in each house for an hour or two. Vanita Gandhi, a domestic help, said, “I have been working as a help for the last four years. I help six households in Andheri and Jogeshwari in cooking and cleaning from 10 am to 3 pm. I have a son and a daughter, I support their education with my salary.”

Ananta Raju Koli, who works in 7-8 homes, said, “I work from 7.30 am to 5pm every day. I help in cooking and cleaning. I am a single parent and support the school education of my 5-year-old daughter. I love my work, as I receive a lot of goodwill and support from the families I work for.”