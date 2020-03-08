International Women's Day 2020: 25-year-old female scientist develops nanotechnology to prevent infection in toilets

Mumbai: Here is a good instance of how personal becoming political initiated social change. A urinary tract infection (UTI) following the use of an unhygienic public toilet in college in the second year, forced 25-year-old scientist Divya Rathod to find a solution. A microbiology graduate Rathod has developed a nanotechnology solution that can be applied on the toilet seat to get an infection-free, odourless, clean and hygienic toilet for a month. She has received several accolades nationally and internationally for her innovation.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Rathod said, “UTI is caused by unhygienic toilet use. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year 150 million people suffer from UTI leading to bladder cancer. The main cause is unclean and unhygienic public toilets. Hence, to prevent UTI, I decided to find a solution as prevention is better than cure.”

Once sprayed on the toilet seat, it becomes water and stain repellent. The spray forms a thin transparent shiny film, which remains activated for a month. Also, providing infection-free toilet preventing germs growth, the solution is environment-friendly and saves 35% water, explained Rathod.

Meanwhile, the right to pee activists Mumtaz Shaikh said, “The idea is good, but in Mumbai due to fewer public toilets, about 1,200 people use one toilet block and hence the product may not be useful at such places.”

The nanotechnology solution has already been used by Indian Railways, Navi Mumbai and Pune municipal corporations, and a few schools, colleges, besides corporates. Currently, she is working with the Singapore ministry.

Interestingly, no such product is developed in the market and has no competitor so far, said Rathod.