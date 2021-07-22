Intense clouds over ghat areas in western Maharashtra, rivers flowing above danger mark

Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai on Thursday forecasted very intense clouds over entire ghat areas Raigad, Pune, Satara including Ratnagiri district. The Met department has issued red warning in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur for July 22 with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Several roads in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, including a few state highways, have been shut for traffic as some of the stretches have gone underwater as a result of incessant rains in the district over the past two days, officials said on Thursday.

In the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am on Thursday, this western Maharashtra district recorded 93 mm rainfall, they said. The water level of Kolhapur's Panchganga river recorded at the Rajaram weir has crossed the "warning level", the district disaster management cell said.

