'Insult to Mahatma Gandhi is insult to nation,' says Nawab Malik on religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj's remarks

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday called for strict action of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who has been booked for using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse.

"An insult to Mahatma Gandhi ji is an insult to our nation. Strict action should be taken against Kalicharan Maharaj and he should be booked for insulting the Father of our Nation. We are receiving further details from Akola and Maharashtra Home ministry must also take action," Malik said.

We are receiving further details from Akola and Maharashtra Home ministry must also take action. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) December 27, 2021

The Chhattisgarh Police registered an FIR against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj and others for allegedly making derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse. On the complaint of former Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Pramod Dubey, the police registered the FIR under section 505(2), 294 IPC in the Tikrapara Police station.

The event 'Dharam Sansad' was organised on Sunday (December 26) in Raipur. The state government's action comes in backdrop of the Haridwar event in which hate speeches were made. The event in Raipur was orgainsed at Rawanbhata in which Sant Kalicharan Maharaj is alleged to have used derogatory words for Mahatma Gandhi and justified Nathuram Godse, who killed Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi too tweeted #Gandhiforever and quoted Gandhi that "you cannot imprison my thoughts".

A similar incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clippings were circulated on social media, which said that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a 'Safayi Abhiyan'."

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence. The Uttarakhand Police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 01:03 PM IST