Instances of moral policing are on a rise, notes Bombay High Court

Observing that there is a spurt in cases of moral policing, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court quashed FIR filed against three men, accused of intercepting a young boy and a girl and taking away their ATM cards and cash worth Rs 15,000. The HC granted relief to these men only because of the 'amicable settlement' between the complainant boy and the accused.

A bench of Justices Tanaji Nalawade and Mukund Sewlikar while noting the facts of the case, said, "It appears that it is a case probably of moral policing. They intercepted a young boy and girl who had come towards their side and they felt that their company was objectionable."

"These days, such incidents are increasing and for some reasons the persons like the accused in this case are creating fear in the mind of young boys and girls. There are cases of even rape and murder due to such moral policing," Justice Nalawade said in his orders, while noting the fact that the trio had no criminal antecedents.

The court noted that the victims have no intention to give evidence against the three men and so nothing could be achieved by asking the trio to face the trial. "However, the valuable time of the Court is wasted and the accused need to keep in mind that they cannot do moral policing and it is they who will suffer if they repeat such an act," Justice Nalawade said while ordering the accused to deposit Rs 25,000 in the state legal services authority.