 'Insensitive': Congress Leader Nana Patole Criticises BJP & PM Modi Over Handling Of Jalgaon Residents' Death In Nepal Accident
'Insensitive': Congress Leader Nana Patole Criticises BJP & PM Modi Over Handling Of Jalgaon Residents' Death In Nepal Accident

'In Maharashtra, the state government led by the Mahayuti coalition has come to power not through public voting but through the blessings of Gujarat,' according to Patole.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 02:47 AM IST
article-image
Nana Patole inaugurates the new Congress public relations office in Mumbai. | FPJ

As the state heads into assembly elections, a major conflict is brewing within the Mahayuti coalition, with speculation of significant turmoil next month, according to Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Moreover, Patole criticised the BJP and Prime Minister for their insensitivity, noting that despite the recent deaths of Jalgaon residents in a Nepal accident, the Prime Minister's visit to Jalgaon is continuing as planned. He argued that a display of humanity would have been to cancel the event, accusing the government of neglecting the situation.

In Maharashtra, the state government led by the Mahayuti coalition has come to power not through public voting but through the blessings of Gujarat, according to Patole. He criticised the government for prioritizing Gujarat's interests over the welfare of Maharashtrians, accusing it of plundering Maharashtra to benefit Gujarat. He warned that if the government does not stop this exploitation and focus on public welfare, its fate could resemble that of leaders in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

article-image

Patole inaugurated the new Mumbai Congress public relations office and was welcomed with a grand motorcycle rally organized by the Youth Congress.

Speaking at a subsequent rally organised by the Youth Congress, Patole, along with former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and other prominent Congress leaders, condemned the state's administration for providing high-level security to criminals and defectors while neglecting the safety of ordinary citizens. He highlighted recent incidents of violence against women and criticized the government for being indifferent to these issues.

article-image

Patole also criticized the so-called "architects" of Navi Mumbai for exploiting its natural resources and creating mafias, who now, with government support, are involved in politics. He noted the recent deaths due to dengue in Navi Mumbai and the failing public health system.

Meanwhile, Patole promised that a Congress government would build the country's most advanced hospital in Navi Mumbai and urged party workers to unite for the upcoming elections, emphasizing that the next mayor of Navi Mumbai should be from Congress.

