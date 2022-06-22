Insect researcher Dr V Shubhalaxmi Reddy spots rare Long-horned Beetle in Karjat |

Naturalist and insect researcher Dr. V Shubhalaxmi Reddy, who is also founder and managing trustee of iNaturewatch Foundation, has come across a rare 12 cm Prionid Long-horned Beetle (one kind of insect) in the forest of Raigad. She says that it's rare to watch the insect at a farmhouse in Jambrung village in Karjat.

She says that she is excited to see a live Beetle insect as she had seen a specimen at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in Mumbai a long back.

“The first thing most of us do to look at the sky when there is rain. But the slightest of rains is sufficient to awaken a whole new world beneath our feet or earth. A variety of insects come out during the monsoon, and this is the time when we see rare insects,” says Dr Reddy.

While sharing details of the Long-horned Beetle, Dr Reddy says that the beetle measures 12 cm and it can fully fit on the palm of a human hand. While the Long-horned Beetle is native to India and Sri Lanka and they are largely seen in the evergreen forests of Western Ghats but it’s not common to see them in the Karjat area.

Dr. Reddy says that the Prionid Long-horned Beetle (Acanthophorus serraticornis) which is the largest beetle among the family of long-horned beetles is rare to see. “Its presence shows that there is a good balance in nature,” said Dr. Reddy, adding that it was previously recorded from Pune however for the Karjat region of Raigad district it is the first time.

Giving more details, Dr. Reddy says that the male is larger than a female with large jaws which are used to fight off the rival male. “Adults feed on decaying wood while the larvae are wood borers, drilling into trunks of Red Silk, Cotton, Mango, Mulberry, and Sal trees. They are considered pests in monoculture plantations but in wild they are seen rarely,” says Dr. Reddy, adding that it is easy to brand an insect as a pest because there is a conflict of interest, however, the blame lies on us for serving a buffet to these insects by plantation their food plants in large number in one place.

They are usually seen during rain when they get attracted to lights. “This insect has forced me to take out time from my routine work to do some research on it,” she says.