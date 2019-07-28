Inmates highlight ‘inhuman’ conditions in Thane prison

Mumbai: Two inmates from the Thane Central Prison have approached the Bombay High Court seeking ‘humane’ treatment in the jail. The inmates while highlighting the proposed facilities for fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, have sought at least some amenities for them.

The inmates – Sadik Ratansi and Tarique Chunawala, an architect and advocate by profession, have forwarded a handwritten letter to Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog of the HC. The nine-page letter speaks of how the duo landed in jail in January 2019 over a property dispute. The letter then goes on to highlight the facilities, which the Maharashtra government has proposed to provide Choksi and former liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

According to the duo, they have read about these proposed facilities in a tabloid. They have said the facilities like bed, ventilation, clean water, separate toilet and 24x7 medical services, are proposed to be given to Choksi.

The duo feels let down after reading the news article. “The news is shocking and surprising at the same time for us living in Thane jail because we are living in extremely inhumane conditions just like animals without proper food and zero medical facility. We also have to sleep on the floor and there is no proper toilet and bathroom facility and no access to clean water,” the letter reads.

“Moreover, there are mosquitoes, ants rats and other insects in the jail. The jail is much over-crowded as its capacity is only of 1102 prisoners while there are 3426 inmates lodged in it, as on date,” the letter highlights.

The inmates have further highlighted the ‘poor’ treatment meted out to them by the jail staff and authorities, despite them being educated persons. “The staff and guards here are arrogant, cruel and hardly listen to us. They use abusive and filthy language for us,” the letter alleges. Accordingly, they have urged the HC to issue directions to the government and jail authorities to provide them with basic amenities like good food, clean drinking water and toilets, more space etc.