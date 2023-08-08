Ink Thrown At Executive Engineer: BMC Body Warns Of Strike In Case Of Repeat

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: BMC engineers working in Kurla, Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd protested outside the Govandi municipal ward office against the Saturday incident wherein Congress workers and local leaders threw black ink at executive engineer Anil Jadhav. The protest was backed by the Municipal Engineers Association (MEA).

The MEA has written to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal to request the state government to devise stringent provisions and make such assaults on government officials non-bailable.

Read Also Shiv Sena Leader Ayodhya Poul Allegedly Assaulted, Ink Thrown At Her In Thane

Incidences on assaults on engineers wont be tolerated: MEA Cahirman

MEA chairman Mahabal Shetty said, “In such cases, BMC employees can’t fulfil their responsibility. Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and MLC Anil Parab had agitated against the demolition of a Shiv Sena Shakha near Bandra station and assaulted an assistant engineer.”

Recounting similar incidents, MEA office bearers also alleged that public representatives put pressure on BMC employees to complete work even if it means flouting civic rules. The association warned of a strike by all employees, including engineers and officers, if there’s a repeat of such an incident in future.

Congress protest against BMC

The Congress party, on Saturday, had organised a protest against the BMC for not providing civic facilities to citizens but the situation turned ugly after local leaders and their accomplices threw ink at Jadhav, who was listening to their grievances.

Meanwhile, Jadhav has registered an FIR under different sections of the Indian Penal Code at Deonar police station. Youth Congress president Aarif Abbas Sayed and six party workers have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)