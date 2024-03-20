Injustice in Parel: The Struggle of an Innocent Woman Against Political Power

Abhishek Jamdar on a Shiv Sena poster |

In the heart of Mumbai's bustling Parel district, an unsettling story of power, influence, and injustice unfolds. Smita Gaikwad, a resident of Tayabjee Terrace, finds herself embroiled in a conflict that highlights the darker sides of political clout and law enforcement's failure to protect the innocent.

On the March 14, Smita Gaikwad lodged a complaint against her neighbour, Abhishek Jamdar, for illegally modifying the structure of the flat adjacent to hers. The building was constructed in 1952 and the Gaikwads have stayed there for the past 78 years. Gaikwad's concerns were not just personal grievances but reflected a genuine fear for the building's integrity and the safety of its residents. Municipal authorities, including MHADA and BMC, acknowledged the validity of her concerns and ordered Jamdar to cease his construction activities immediately.

However, the very next day, defiance in the face of authority was starkly evident as the construction work resumed. Gaikwad's attempt to halt the illegal work led to a violent confrontation with Ashwini Jamdar, Abhishek's mother, who not only assaulted Gaikwad but also inflicted a bite on her wrist. Gaikwad needed medical attention from JJ Hospital because of this assault.

Miscarriage of Justice

What followed was a glaring miscarriage of justice. Before Gaikwad could report the assault to the police, Ashwini Jamdar preemptively filed a complaint against her. The Bhoiwada Police Station, under Senior Inspector Subhash Bhorate, dismissed Gaikwad's grievance. Instead, an FIR was lodged against Gaikwad and her sister Suchita Dave, who was not even present during the incident, implicating them under severe but baseless charges.

This blatant misuse of the legal system is compounded by Abhishek Jamdar's threats to Gaikwad, boasting of his untouchable status due to his connections with the police and the government. The involvement of Shivsena (UBT) officials has cast a shadow over the Bhoiwada Police Station, suggesting an allegiance to political power over justice.

The allegations against Gaikwad and her sister include grave sections like 34 and 325, which are entirely unfounded. The inclusion of Suchita Dave in the FIR, the threat of arrest, and the disregard for substantial medical evidence and CCTV footage underscore a disturbing trend of law enforcement being wielded as a tool for personal vendettas.

Continued Ordeal

Gaikwad's ordeal did not end with the assault; it was just the beginning of a series of threats and physical violence that left her with bruises, scratch marks, and severe emotional trauma. Despite clear evidence, including CCTV footage proving Suchita Dave's absence from the scene and medical reports highlighting Gaikwad's injuries, the police have chosen to ignore the truth. Despite repeated attempts, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station, Subhash Borate was unavailable for comment.

This story is not just about a dispute between neighbours; it's a grim reflection of how political influence can corrode the pillars of justice and protection meant for every citizen. It's a call to action for accountability, transparency, and the restoration of faith in the systems designed to protect us.