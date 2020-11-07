'Injury to spinal cord, hit by boot': Arnab Goswami alleges police manhandling in bail plea

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has alleged that he suffered a 6-inch-deep gash on his left hand, a serious injury to his spinal cord and was hit by a heavy uniform police officer’s boot as he filed filed for bail before the Bombay High Court along with his Habeas Corpus plea challenging his arrest on November 4.

Goswami has sought immediate release from the illegal detention and wrongful custody by the Maharashtra Police, Bar and Bench reported.

"During the course of his arrest and while being transferred to Alibaug in a police van and in the custody of the police, the Petitioner suffered a 6-inch-deep gash on his left hand, a serious injury to his spinal cord, was hit by a heavy uniform police officer’s boot, was not allowed to wear shoes throughout, suffered vein injuries and was not even given access to drinking water. Additionally, the Petitioner was also forced to consume certain liquid by the police officers guarding him and choked as a result thereof," according to Arnab's bail application.

The pke claimed that Arnab was not allowed to wear shoes, suffered vein injuries due to manhandling by cops and was not even given access to drinking water.

The petitioner was also forced to consume certain liquid by the police officers guarding him and choked as a result thereof, the plea alleged.