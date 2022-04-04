Injured in road mishap, actor-model Malaika Arora discharged from hospital

A day after sustaining minor injuries on her forehead after her car collided with another car in the ghat area in Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, actor-model Malaika Arora was discharged from the hospital and returned home on Sunday.

A total of three persons were injured, including Arora, in the accident. Arora was rushed to Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai, said the Khopoli police.

The accident took place on Saturday evening when Arora was returning to Mumbai at the 38km point on Mumbai lane of Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Assistant police inspector from Khopoli police station, Haresh Kaleshkar informed that by the time the police reached the spot, Arora was already takento thehospital.

The accident took place around 4.30 pm in the Bhor Ghat area in Khopoli. He said that around three to four vehicles were piledup in the accident. “There is a slope where Arora’s car hit another car and she received injuries on her forehead,” he added.

A case has been filed under the Motor Vehicles Act. “We are investigating how the accident took place. Someone might have applied emergency break that led to the accident,” surmised Kaleshkar.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:40 AM IST