Initial rates based on advance funding: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla issues clarification amid row over Covishield price

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday strongly defended the pricing of the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield saying that it is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat the coronavirus pandemic and other life-threatening diseases.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla issued a clarification amid the row over the sale of Covishield at Rs 600 per dose to private hospitals, Rs 400 to state governments and Rs 150 to the Centre from May 1 when vaccination opens to everyone over the age of 18.

The company said that only a limited portion of its volume will be sold to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose. ‘’There was an inaccurate comparison done between the global prices of the vaccine with India. Covisheld is the most affordable Covid-19 vaccine available in the market today. The price of the vaccine is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat Covid-19 and other life-threatening diseases," it added.

"The initial prices of Covishield were kept very low globally as it was based on advance funding given by those countries for at-risk vaccine manufacturing. The initial supply price for all government immunisation programmes, including India, has been the lowest," the company said.