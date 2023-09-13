Infosys-Backed Body To Teach Government-Run College Students Life Skills |

Students at government-run colleges in the state will soon receive lessons in English communication and other life skills that can make them employable after graduation.

The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SGBS Unnati Foundation, a Bengaluru-based non-profit, to run a month-long course for final-year students over a period of three years.

The initiative is largely backed by Infosys Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the firm, which will pour in an estimated Rs20 crore into this programme.

The course, which will be run at the students’ own colleges, will help them hone their communication and interview skills while building their confidence and attitude. It also proclaims to help them find job opportunities, especially in retail, e-commerce, backend offices and the financial sector.

The students will be able to access a Learning Management System (LMS) with 600 videos and quizzes. The 90- hour course, named UNXT, will also earn a digital certificate for the trainees.

SGBS Unnati Foundation's Trustee Shares Details

Ramesh Swamy, lead trustee at SGBS Unnati Foundation, said that they are looking to train around one lakh youngsters in Maharashtra and planning to engage around 100 trainers from the areas where colleges are located.

“The skills that we impart are required in any industry, as they are not taught by colleges. The students often lack in these areas as our country is all about scoring well in exams through rote learning. We want to overcome this lacuna in the education system,” said Swamy.

Last year, the organisation trained around 28,000 collegians in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and is now expanding its work in 10 states