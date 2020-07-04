Inflated electricity bill issue: BEST Undertaking says those who have been over charged will be given reimbursement

The BEST undertaking said that consumers will be given option to make payment in 3 EMIs and no disconnections for outstanding payments will be carried out.

"No disconnections for outstanding payments have been carried out during the lockdown period to avoid any inconvenience to consumers. Wherever the bill is more than double that of the average for the period March to May, consumers will be given option to make payment in 3 EMIs with carrying cost," BEST undertaking said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it said that those consumers who are under billed, will get bill as per actual consumption based on actual readings. The BEST undertaking also said that the consumers will be given slab benefit by apportioning the actual consumption on monthly basis.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has directed power companies to show transparency in billing and deal with complaints of inflated bills immediately.

In a tweet, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray''s office said the MERC took a stock of rising consumer complaints related to exorbitant electricity bills. "The MERC has directed power companies to show transparency in its billing procedures and redress consumer complaints immediately," the CMO tweeted.