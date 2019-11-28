Infant’s death: BMC tables autopsy report

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tabled the post-mortem report of the 2-month-old Price Rajbhar. The report suggested the baby died of septicaemic shock, followed by deep thermal burns, leading to multiple organ failure.

The baby was brought to the King Edward Memorial hospital for the treatment of the congenital heart disease. Unfortunately, the baby lost his life on November 22. The death was blamed on the negligence on the part of the hospital administration.

Now, in a statement submitted by the administration to the Standing Committee meeting, according to an autopsy report, Prince's death was the result of septic infections, thermal burns and congenital heart disease.

After Prince's death, the standing committee members raised questions about his death, a committee of three department heads of the Forensic Department from three medical colleges was appointed to conduct the post-mortem.

Ramesh Bharmal, the dean and medical director of the BYL Nair hospital, to investigate the accident. Likewise, the ECG machine, which was faulty, the flames erupted and the mattress caught fire. Prince sustained 22% burns.

The mattress and the machine were handed over to the judicial laboratory by the Bhoiwada police. The Bhoiwada police is investigating the incident, said the municipality administration.