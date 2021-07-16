Industries must vaccinate staff on priority basis: Maharashtra minister Tope

Mumbai: Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday asked the industry to complete the vaccination of workers in order to continue their operations even during the third wave. He said the government will implement a three T plus vaccination policy. ‘’Three T means tracing, tracking and treatment plus vaccination,’’ he noted.

Tope reiterated that the Centre needs to increase the vaccine supply so that the state can increase the pace of vaccination. Cumulatively, as on date, the state has inoculated 3,82,68,323 citizens comprising 2,97,23,378 with first dose and 85,44,945 with second dose.

Tope made a strong case for vaccination to stop the third wave or reduce the fatality rate which is 2.04% at the state level. He said the Centre needs to encourage those states including Maharashtra who are carrying out vaccination on a large scale.

On the other hand, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said there are less chances of relaxation in the Level 3 restrictions currently in place to avoid virus spread. “Chief minister will take a decision on allowing the general public to commute in local trains.

The Centre has already asked the state not to relax restrictions. The government, therefore, is not considering lifting curbs at this point in time. The government will take a decision at an appropriate time,’’ he noted.