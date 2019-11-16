Indrani Mukerjea's medical condition is irreversible, says lawyer

Mumbai: The medical condition of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, is "irreversible" and requires treatment by specialists, her lawyer told a court here on Friday while seeking bail.

Mukerjea filed the bail application nearly six months ago on health grounds before special judge for CBI cases JC Jagdale. "Her medical condition is severe, deteriorating and aggravating. Path is not towards cure... Path is towards deterioration," said her lawyer Tanveer Ahmed.

"Medical experts have opined that the infirmity with the lady is of an irreversible condition... So, deterioration is something which is inevitably going to happen," he added. She cannot be treated in jail and requires better medical facilities and specialist doctors, he said.

No medical check-up of his client, as directed by the court while rejecting her previous bail plea, has been carried out yet, the lawyer said.