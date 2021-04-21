Indrani Mukerjea, 38 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Byculla jail

Mumbai: Prisons in Maharashtra have recorded 79 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last five days, including 61 inmates and 18 jail officials. For the record, until now 259 inmates and 104 jail officials in 47 prisons across the state have tested positive.

The significant spike comes on the heels of 39 inmates of Mumbai Women’s Prison at Byculla -- the most infamous of whom is Indrani Mukerjea – testing positive for the virus.

Sources in the prison department said that last week a woman tested positive for the virus and was taken to JJ Hospital. But she could not be admitted because of shortage of beds, and was later admitted at St George Hospital were she is undergoing treatment.

“We took a serious note of the inmate contracting the virus and carried out tests on close to 350 inmates in the women’s prison. Three days back, 39 inmates, including Indrani, tested positive with mild symptoms,” said a jail officer, requesting anonymity.