IndiaTogether tweet row: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana workers protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

It is pertinent to note that Sachin wasn't the only celebrity to have taken the 'pro-government stand'. Cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane; film personalities Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar; Lata Mangeshkar, Saina Nehwal and many others took to Twitter to counter the "international propoganda".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has on Monday ordered a probe into the "similar" tweets done by celebrities. The celebs had used similar hashtags like #IndiaTogether, #IndiaAgainstPropagada to counter the tweets posted by international icons, who came out in support of the Indian peasantry.

Deshmukh termed it a "serious" matter and ordered the Intelligence Department to go into the background of the tweets. "Reactions on the farmers protest are coming from across the world and many celebrities have reacted. But you have a question about the timing of these tweets and whether these were made under pressures. The tweets by Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal look similar," Deshmukh said.