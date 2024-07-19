India's Top Cities See Over 65% Of Grade A Office Spaces Green-Certified, Reports Vestian Research | Representational Image

The union government’s constant push to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 is likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the real estate market in India. As per commercial real estate market research firm, Vestian Research, over 65% of Grade A office spaces across India's top 7 cities are green-certified. Moreover, among 1,362 Grade A buildings, 805 (or 59%) boast of green certifications, highlighting India's growing commitment to sustainable construction.

As India's office market attracts global occupiers, developers are increasingly prioritizing international certifications. This trend is reflected in the dominance of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, which accounts for a remarkable 74% share as of Q2 2024. Moreover, Gold is the most prominent certification in the Indian office market as 49% of buildings are certified Gold under LEED and 51% are accredited Gold by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

According to Vestian, Pune has the lowest percentage (56%) of green-certified office buildings despite the prominence of MNCs in city leasing. Grade A office buildings with a built-up area of less than 5 lakh sq ft account for 47% of the total number of green-certified buildings while office buildings with a built-up area of more than 10 lakh sq ft account for only 19% of the total number of green-certified buildings.

Despite this, 90% of the total projects within this category still qualify as green buildings, showcasing a strong focus on sustainability. Notably, green certification is rare in office buildings with a built-up area of less than 1 lakh sq ft. This signifies lower preference for sustainability practices amongst small and medium-scale developers and occupiers.

Green-certified buildings command a 12% to 14% premium on average over non-green buildings. This demonstrates that developers are rewarded for initial investment in costly sustainable development, as they can charge a premium from occupiers. Developers in Mumbai and Pune charge 8-12% premium in rentals for green-certified buildings compared to non-certified areas, the company added.