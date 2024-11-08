 India’s First 4D-Proteomics Set-Up To Be Launched During IIT Bombay's Symposium On 4D-Omics
In a significant development for healthcare and diagnostics research in the country, India’s first timsTOF 4D-proteomics setup with EvoSep chromatography at Proteomica International Pvt Ltd., a SINE (IIT-B) startup, will be launched on the occasion.

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will host a symposium on November 12, focused on advancements in 4D-Omics technology. Organised by the Proteomics Lab within the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering at IIT-B, the one-day event, titled “Pioneering the Future of Healthcare and Diagnostics Using 4D Omics”, will bring together experts and thought leaders to explore how this cutting-edge field is reshaping diagnostics and personalised medicine.

This new 4D-Omics setup, which includes EvoSep chromatography, marks a breakthrough for India in 4D-proteomics technology, using trapped ion mobility spectrometry to add unprecedented depth to protein analysis. By capturing real-time ion mobility, the technology offers a 4D view of proteomics, combining mass, ion mobility, and temporal analysis. This level of precision helps enrich the understanding of disease mechanisms and accelerates the discovery of biomarkers for more targeted therapies.

The symposium will explore critical applications of 4D-Omics, including cancer diagnostics, maternal and child health, and preventive wellness strategies. In cancer research, 4D-Omics can help with real-time tracking of tumour dynamics, identifying key biomarkers and driving personalised, adaptive treatments.

In maternal and paediatric health, time-sensitive biomarker monitoring can enable early interventions, improving outcomes for both mothers and children. As a tool for preventive wellness, 4D-Omics enables time-based data tracking, providing personalised health insights that support early intervention and tailored wellness plans.

Additionally, 4D-Omics extends research into the realm of proteins, introducing a temporal dimension that enables the analysis of biological changes over time. This new layer of understanding introduces 4D-proteomics, a dynamic approach made possible by timsTOF technology, which integrates genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. By tracking molecular changes in real-time, researchers will gain unprecedented insights into disease mechanisms, progression, and responses to treatments, pushing the boundaries of personalised healthcare.

Attendees of the symposium will hear from prominent figures in the field, including chief guest Dr Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Dr Judith Steen from Harvard Medical School. The symposium will feature keynote addresses by clinicians and industry experts, hands-on workshops, and panel discussions on future directions. 

According to IIT-B and professor Sanjeeva Srivastava, the symposium’s convener, 4D-Omics holds transformative potential, particularly when combined with artificial intelligence (AI). This convergence of technologies could enable real-time, individualised healthcare strategies, predicting disease progression and supporting interventions before symptoms appear.

