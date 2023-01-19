Maharashtra: India’s deepest Metro station coming up at Pune Civil Court

ANI

Pune: The ambitious Pune Metro project, which promises to change the transport experience, has yet another feather in its cap. India’s deepest underground station is part of this corridor and will be ready within a couple of months at the Civil Court.

The Civil Court Metro Interchange station intersects the Pimpri Chinchwad-Swargate (16km) and Vanaz-Ramwadi (17 km) routes and has been constructed at a depth of 33.1 metres in such a way that it will get natural light during daytime.

Managing Director Brijesh Dixit said on Wednesday, “This intersection will have an underground as well as an elevated station. It will have multiple (five) entries and will be connected with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus stop.”

He added, “The station is expected to be ready within a month as only the finishing touches are left. Spread over 11 acres of land, the station (108.59 feet deep) is the deepest in the country.” He said its roof is 95 feet high and will have direct sunlight, which is yet another first for Pune Metro. Along with entries at Civil Court, Dengale Bridge, Kamgar Putala and Pune District Court, it will also have a skywalk connecting with the third Metro route (Civil Court to Hinjewadi).

There will be display boards along with eight lifts and 18 escalators to handle a footfall of nearly two lakh passengers once operational, Mr Dixit said, adding that there will be parking space for 500 two-wheelers and 100 cars.

Elaborating on space for commercial use, Mr Dixit said, “We have a non-fare box revenue model wherein advertisers sell and showcase their products. We have got a good response at the Garware-Vanaz route and we have been approached by a few for this as well.”

The design of the station will adhere to the green norms and the Indian Green Building Council rankings. Once the routes and stations are ready, people from PCMC can travel 22km to Vanaz within 31 minutes and vice-versa.

