Mumbai

Updated on

India's biggest Old Monk Fest is happening in Mumbai: Dates, venue, timings - All you need to know

By FPJ Web Desk

The dates for this fest are 20th January to 20th February.

India's biggest Old Monk Fest is happening in Mumbai: Dates, venue, timings - All you need to know

Chembur's gourmet destination Le Café opens its doors for the fourth time to celebrate India's biggest Old Monk Fest.

The fest commenced in the year 2018 and has been a remarkable hub for exhaustive European and Continental menu infused with the iconic Old Monk Rum and a drinks menu full of Old Monk-based cocktails.

India's biggest Old Monk Fest is happening in Mumbai: Dates, venue, timings - All you need to know
India's biggest Old Monk Fest is happening in Mumbai: Dates, venue, timings - All you need to know

The dates for this fest are 20th January to 20th February.

Venue: Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Opp BMC Office, Near Natraj Cinema, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur, Maharashtra 400071.

Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in