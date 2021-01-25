India's biggest Old Monk Fest is happening in Mumbai: Dates, venue, timings - All you need to know

Chembur's gourmet destination Le Café opens its doors for the fourth time to celebrate India's biggest Old Monk Fest.
The fest commenced in the year 2018 and has been a remarkable hub for exhaustive European and Continental menu infused with the iconic Old Monk Rum and a drinks menu full of Old Monk-based cocktails.
The dates for this fest are 20th January to 20th February.
Venue: Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Opp BMC Office, Near Natraj Cinema, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur, Maharashtra 400071.
Timings: 10 AM to 10 PM
