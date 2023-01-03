Indian Science Congress| PM Modi asks scientists to make India self reliant

PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI1_3_2017_000070B) |

Mumbai: The scientific community should work to make India ‘atma nirbhar’ (self-reliant), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday even as he hailed the contribution of scientists.

Fulfilling India's needs should be the inspiration for our scientific community, Mr Modi said. “Science in India should be such that will make India self-reliant. We also have to keep in mind that today 17-18 per cent of the world’s population lives in India,” he said in a virtual address at the Indian Science Congress.

“If we take the issue of energy, India’s needs are going to grow continuously. In such a situation, if the scientific community of India makes innovations related to energy requirements, it will be of great benefit to the country,’’ Mr Modi said.

“The country is working on the National Hydrogen Mission to probe the immense possibilities in hydrogen energy. To make it successful, it is necessary that various essential components such as electrolyzers be made in the country itself. If there is scope for any new options in this direction, research should be carried out in that direction also. Our scientists and the industry have to work together in this regard,” he said.

“India today is using scientific means for progress and its consequences are visible,” the Prime Minister said, noting that India jumped to gthe 40th rank in the global innovation index from 81 in 2015 in a list of 130 countries. Scientific attempts can turn into big achievements when it steps out of the lab to reach the ground, when its impact ranges from global to grassroots, and when the changes are visible in research as well as real life, he said.

“Today we are living in such an era that humanity is facing the threat of new diseases. We have to promote research and development to prepare new vaccines in the same way we are prepared to deal with catastrophes such as floods or earthquakes. We have to identify diseases well in time through integrated disease surveillance and take measures to deal with them. Different ministries will have to work together to achieve this goal,’’ said Mr Modi.

“Quantum computing is another such issue. India is making its mark in the world as a quantum frontier. India is moving fast in the direction of quantum computers, quantum chemistry, quantum communication, quantum sensors, quantum cryptography and new materials,’’ he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government is promoting science to strengthen the agricultural economy in Maharashtra.