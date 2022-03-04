Indian Railways provide assistance to passengers arriving from Ukraine to Mumbai Airport

On March 3, the Indian Railways provided assistance to passengers arriving from Ukraine to Mumbai international airport. The Indian Railways has set up Help Desk at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai to help Indian citizens coming from Ukraine to reach their hometown.

Four railway staff from both Western & Central Railways have been deployed at the International Airport to assist the incoming passengers. Confirmed tickets have been issued for five passengers who arrived from Ukraine in flight IX 1202

Three Passengers boarded train from CSMT while two passengers boarded train from Mumbai Central to their respective destinations. One passenger travelled to Kurduvadi by Train No. 11301 and two more went to Himmayat Nagar by Train No. 11401 from CSMT. Two more passengers took train from Mumbai Central to New Delhi by Train No. 12951.

Sources in the railways said that the passengers returning from Ukraine seemed disturbed and anxious and more importantly relieved on their return. Their relatives were seen waiting outside the airport while inside the authorities from Indian Railways and BMC were waiting and seeking details of those who returned. The officials said that some were crying, hugging one another, jumping in joy and even sat on the floor of the airport, contemplating the war that they escaped.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:06 AM IST