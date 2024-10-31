Indian Railways Penalises 56 Individuals For Transporting Hazardous Goods, Smoking, And Inflammable Items On Trains During Safety Drive

Indian Railways takes action against 56 individuals for violations related to hazardous goods and smoking during its safety drive | Representational Image

Mumbai: As part of an ongoing safety drive, Indian Railways has taken action against individuals carrying hazardous and inflammable items on trains and penalized those violating tobacco regulations.

Since the drive began on October 15, a total of 56 individuals have been booked under the Railway Act for transporting dangerous goods across the Indian railway network. Nearly a dozen of these arrests were made by the Central and Western Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) over the last 15 days.

In addition to targeting the transportation of hazardous materials, Indian Railways has also intensified its efforts to curb smoking on trains. During the campaign, 550 passengers have been fined for smoking on board, and 2,414 individuals have been booked under various provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

"This safety drive aims to enhance passenger security by preventing the carriage of inflammable items, which pose serious risks to passengers, staff, and railway infrastructure. Indian Railways has called on passengers to comply with safety regulations and ensure a safer journey for all" said an official.

"Amid the festive rush, Indian Railways is making every effort to ensure safe travel and avoid any untoward incidents. Transporting people across India during Diwali and Chhath is a challenging task, but after successfully managing similar operations during Navratri and Durga Puja, Indian Railways is now fully prepared to help commuters reach their native places for the ongoing Deepawali and upcoming Chhath celebrations" further added official.

"If you come across any suspicious substances on railway premises, please inform the Railway Protection Force (RPF) using the designated helpline 139 & Rail Madad portal" urged official.