Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings

Western Railway officials during Swachhata Pakhwada in Mumbai

Mumbai: During Swachhata Pakhwada 2024 which was observed across India from October 1 to October 15, the Indian Railways covered 7,285 number of stations, 2,754 trains with participation 18,331 offices in the extensive cleanliness drive. The Railways observed the Pakhwada with a theme- 'sanitation everyone's business'.

During the 15 days drive, the Railways launched 2,259 anti-littering drives in which a total of 12,609 persons were penalised for littering the railway premises. The Railways also organised 1,541 Swachhata awareness webinars/seminars whichwas attended by over 66 thousand people, the statement released by railway authorities said.

During the drive, 2,63,643 number of saplings were planted, while under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, around 2,000 saplings were distributed among Railway officials at Rail Bhawan in the inaugural function.

During the 15 days drive, the actions taken by Indian Railways included:

- 45.20 crores square meter area, 20,182 kms of tracks cleaned up.

-Nukkad Nataks on 821 locations as awareness programs

-Overall, 4619 tons of waste was collected during Pakhwada

-710 tons of plastic waste was removed.

-19,759 number of Dust bins were installed

- Under Swach Ahar drive, 2,597 locations and around 6,960 number of food stalls were deeply cleaned.

Actions In Mumbai Network

In Mumbai suburban network, the Central and Western Railways actively participated in the Swachhata Pakhwada with a series of cleanliness initiatives focused on enhancing hygiene across its services and facilities.

10.5 tons of plastic waste was collected daily of more than 180 stations of Western Railways, which included plastic bottles, plastic bags, food packaging and other plastic waste. While, WR also focused on ‘No to Single Use Plastic.