Indian Railways extends services of festival special trains; check details here

The Indian Railways has decided to extend the operations of over half a dozen 'festival special' trains including Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Mangaluru special, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Nagercoil special and the Dadar-Tirunelveli weekly special.

The operations of 06351 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Nagercoil bi-weekly special (Monday and Friday) have been extended from November 12th 2021 to January 31, 2022.

Similarly, operations of 06352 Nagercoil- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus bi-weekly special (Sunday & Thursday) have been extended from November 11, 2021 to January.01, 2022.

As per this decision operations of 06071 Dadar-Tirunelveli weekly superfast special (Thursday) have been extended from November 11, 2021, to January 27, 2022.

The operations of 06072 Tirunelveli – Dadar weekly superfast special (Wednesday) have been extended from 10.11.2021 to 26.01.2022

Services of 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Mangaluru daily superfast special train have been extended from November 09, 2021, to February 1, 2022.

02620 Mangaluru - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily superfast special services have also been extended from November 08, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

The extended trips of the above trains will run on existing composition, timings and path etc.

Bookings for the extended trips of 06351, 06071 and 02619 special train on special charges will open from November 13, 2021 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the journey.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:18 PM IST