Indian Railways decide to extend Mumbai - Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express till Gandhinagar Capital station from December 24

Considering the long standing demand of passengers and their convenience, railway ministry decided to extend prestigious Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express upto Gandhinagar Capital station from December 24th.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express is being extended to Gandhinagar Capital w.e.f 24th December, 2021. Train No 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 06.10 am from December 24th instead of existing time of 06.40 am. The train will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 1.40 pm on the same day.

Similarly, in the return direction Train No 12010 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 2.20 pm to arrive Mumbai Central on the same day at 9.45 pm from December 24, 2021 instead of existing time of 9.20 pm.

The above pair of train is running on all days except Sunday. The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad stations in both direction.

"This initiative will benefit the residents of Gandhinagar and everyone coming for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Apartments from that Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express is being provided with additional halt at Sabarmati station on experimental basis" said an officer of WR.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:34 PM IST