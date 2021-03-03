Indian Railways conducts trial run of Double Stacked Dwarf Container train from Gujarat to Mumbai's JN Port

Railways undertook a successful trial run of double stacked dwarf container train from Mehsana (Gujarat) to JN Port on Wednesday. The train with five wagons of double stacked dwarf containers arrived at 11:30 am and departed at 13:00 pm.



The ‘dwarf’ containers provides 67 per cent increase in volume when double-stacked and can carry a weight of 71 tons, against 40 tons by an ISO container. Indian Railways has given 17 per cent discount on haulage cost for double stack dwarf container trains compared to double stack ISO container trains coupled with additional volume benefit.