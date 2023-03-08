e-Paper Get App
Indian Railway's Bharat Gaurav train to ply from Mumbai to Renigunta

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Bharat Gaurav train's first service began from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi | Representative Image/ PIB

Indian Railways will be running the Bharat Gaurav train from Mumbai to Renigunta and back for tourists. The train according to the Railways will go through Tirunelveli and Madurai.

"Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is in line with the Government of India initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote domestic tourism. This IRCTC tourist train will be an all-inclusive tour package and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests," the railways said in a press statement.

The train number 00199 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 00.20 am, will travel on a circular route and reach CSMT back on March 19, 2023.

Route: Kalyan, Pune, Wadi, Guntakal. Bengaluru, Whitefield, Tirunelveli, Kochuveli, Madurai, Renigunta and back via Daund, Pune, Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Composition: One AC-2 tier, Three AC-3 tier, 7 Sleeper class, Pantry Car and 2 Generator Coaches.

