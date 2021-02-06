Indian Navy personnel burnt to death by trio in Maharashtra's Palghar district

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old Indian Navy personnel died after he was allegedly burnt alive by his abductors on Friday at Vevji village in Palghar district.

The deceased person has been identified as Surajkumar Dubey, who originally hailed from Ranchi in Jharkhand.

He had joined Indian Navy as a seaman in 2019.

The victim had given his statement to the police before he succumbed to death later at night. According to reports, he had suffered 90% burns.

The police claimed that the deceased was abducted by three persons who were demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, following which he was kept in Chennai for three days.