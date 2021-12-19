Indian Navy finds wreckage of missing fishing boat Naved-2

Based on a request from the Government of Maharashtra, the Indian Navy had deployed INS Makar, a hydrographic survey ship, on December 18 to search for the missing fishing boat Naved-2 in the Arabian Sea off the Ratnagiri coast.

The boat went missing on October 26, 2021, and could have become a hazard to navigation in that region. The Maharashtra Government had also informed the Navy of a missing member of the boat's crew.

On deployment, INS Makar, through her specialised sonar equipment, located the wreckage of the boat on the seabed with one half-submerged in mud. After ascertaining the safe depth above the boat wreck, coordinated diving was conducted with Marine Police, Jaigad Port and the mortal remains of the missing crew member was also recovered by the ship.

Naved-2 with a six-member crew had gone out into the Arabian Sea from Jaigad on October 26. But, when contact was lost with the boat, the owner Nasir Sansare had informed the Ratnagiri district administration. The local administration carried out search of the area with speed boats, but failed to trace any wreckage.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:49 PM IST