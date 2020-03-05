Indian Embassy reaches to help Navi Mumbai family struck in Tehran following coronavirus outbreak

Navi Mumbai: Rafiq Momin, 44, a Belapur resident, heaved a sigh of relief as the Indian embassy in Iran provided medicine for diabetes and blood pressure to his parent stuck in Tehran, the Iranian capital, following the coronavirus scare (Covid-19). His parent was part of 44-member pilgrimage group on their way to Iraq.

Momin said his father SS Momin, a retired PWD secretary and mother JS Momin were travelling in the tourist group of 44 senior citizens. The pilgrimage was planned by a travel group.

They reached Tehran on February 21 and were supposed to take a connecting flight for Najaf in Iraq the same day. However, Iraq closed the borders and stopped the operation of flight from Tehran to other parts of the country. He added they had no option but to stay in Tehran.

“They cut short their trip and booked their tickets for return journey for February 28. Unfortunately, the Indian government stopped all flight coming from Iran on February 27 evening due to fear of the spread of coronavirus,” said Momin.

He said as per the original plan, they had a return ticket of March 3. “Since the flight operation is closed, they have no option but to remain comfined to the hotel room,” he said.

Since the family had a 10-day travel plan, they kept medicines accordingly. After this spell, they run out of their medicine stock. “My parents and I myself had sent an email to the ministry of external affair ministry (MEA), seeking help,” said Momin.

He added the MEA responded and provided medicines and assured of other assistance.

“I received information that a team of doctors and scientists are going Iran to scan them as there is no such facility in Iraq,” said Momin, adding after scanning, they will be brought back to India.