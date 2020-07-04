Indian companies express interest in monorail projects

After a long delay, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) operating the monorail services is now hoping to run the monorail efficiently. The Indian companies have expressed their interest after MMRDA was struggling to procure monorail rakes from global manufacturers till date.

In recent developments, the MMRDA tweeted, "Three Indian companies have shown interest in designing and developing Mono rail rolling stock! After giving first order for make in India metro coaches for Line 2 and 7, @MMRDAOfficial hopefully will get develop mono rail coaches in India."

As per the sources, the three Indian companies which have shown interest to design and manufacture monorail rolling stock are BEML, BHEL & Titagarh Wagons.

Bengaluru-based BEML is already manufacturing metro rakes for Metro Line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E).

Reportedly, the MMRDA in June had scrapped the tender for procurement of additional ten rakes to run monorail efficiently. In a statement to the Free Press Journal, the MMRDA officials informed that though responses were received from two companies, both Chinese, were continuously asking for revisions in terms & conditions and eligibility criteria. Therefore, in the current economic situation due to COVID-19 and in line with the various policies announced by GoI to encourage the Make in India schemes, it has decided to look for Indian Technology partner for development and long term support.

Currently, due to pandemic the monorail service remains suspended. Otherwise, the service is operational only on five rakes at a frequency of 22 minutes. The 19.5-km monorail, which runs from Chembur to Jacob Circle via Wadala, was fully opened for commuters only in March 2020, almost 10 years after its construction started. In 2014, the MMRDA opened the first phase of 8.8 km from Chembur to Wadala. By procuring more rakes, it plans to reduce the time gap between two trips.