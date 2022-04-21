India-Vietnam flights to resume on April 29; four new routes inaugurated

Four new flight routes between India and Vietnam, three of them to Mumbai, were inaugurated on Wednesday by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Birla and Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue not only restored the direct air services between the two countries that were suspended in the wake of the pandemic, but also inaugurated air services on new routes, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

The four new routes will connect Hanoi-Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City-Mumbai and the southern resort island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam with New Delhi and Mumbai. Vietjet said it will now operate six flights between India and Vietnam in a phased manner starting April 29.The flights connecting Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will start from June 3 and June 4, respectively, and those linking Phu Quoc with Mumbai and New Delhi will be available from the second week of September.

Before the pandemic, Vietnamese airlines VietJet was operating regular flights from Hanoi and Ho Chin Minh City to New Delhi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:44 AM IST