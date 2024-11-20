India TV Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results |

Mumbai: The Exit Poll Results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be announced after the voting for the 288 assembly seats in the state ends at 6 PM. Political parties and citizens across the country are eyeing the fierce battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the MahaYuti alliance. The pollsters will predict whether Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister of the state or the MVA will be able to form the government.

Voting was held on all the 288 assembly seats in single phase across the state on Wednesday, November 20. A fierce battle had been predicted in the state between the MVA and the Mahayuti alliance. MVA consists of Congress, NCP Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray faction and the MahaYuti consists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

The voter turnout in the state has been over 58% overall the state till 5 PM. Gadchiroli had the highest voter turnout of over 60%. The exit poll results will predict the number of seats which all the parties will be able to clinch in the state and will give an idea of which alliance will be able to form the government in the state. However, the final numbers will be out only on November 23 when the ECI will announce the results.