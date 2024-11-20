 India Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndia Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections

India Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections

Voting was held in Maharashtra for the high-stakes battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the MahaYuti today, November 20. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results for the elections on Saturday, November 23.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The exit poll results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be announced after the voting ends at 6 PM. Voting was held in Maharashtra for the high-stakes battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the MahaYuti today, November 20. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results for the elections on Saturday, November 23.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is the first elections after the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split as Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took over the parties from Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. A close battle has been predicted between the MVA and the MahaYuti alliances. MVA consists of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction and Shiv Sena (UBT) which belongs to Uddhav Thackeray. The MahaYuti alliance consists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction and Shiv Sena which belongs to Eknath Shinde.

Read Also
Maharashtra-Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Boycott TV Debates, Claims Report
article-image

Eknath Shinde is the current Chief Minister of the state and the exit polls will predict if he will remain the chief minister or the MVA will be able to form the government in the state. However, the results will be announced on November 23 and the voters will have to wait till the day to get a clear picture of the elections.

FPJ Shorts
India Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections
India Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections
JEE Main 2025 Applications To Close Soon, Check Other Requirements & Eligibility Criteria
JEE Main 2025 Applications To Close Soon, Check Other Requirements & Eligibility Criteria
'Voted For A Coalition...': Anand Mahindra Casts His Vote In Mumbai During Maharashtra Election 2024
'Voted For A Coalition...': Anand Mahindra Casts His Vote In Mumbai During Maharashtra Election 2024
Hardik Pandya Re-Claims Top Spot In Latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings For All-Rounders
Hardik Pandya Re-Claims Top Spot In Latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings For All-Rounders
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections

India Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections

Maharashtra-Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Boycott TV Debates, Claims Report

Maharashtra-Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Boycott TV Debates, Claims Report

Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency,...

Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Workers Accused Of Vandalising Polling In Beed's Parli Constituency,...

Maha Elections 2024: Rival Candidate Of CM Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi Releases Videos Of His Car...

Maha Elections 2024: Rival Candidate Of CM Shinde From Kopri-Pachpakhadi Releases Videos Of His Car...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 32.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; Mumbai City District...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 32.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; Mumbai City District...