India Today Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections

Mumbai: The exit poll results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be announced after the voting ends at 6 PM. Voting was held in Maharashtra for the high-stakes battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the MahaYuti today, November 20. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results for the elections on Saturday, November 23.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is the first elections after the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split as Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took over the parties from Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. A close battle has been predicted between the MVA and the MahaYuti alliances. MVA consists of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction and Shiv Sena (UBT) which belongs to Uddhav Thackeray. The MahaYuti alliance consists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction and Shiv Sena which belongs to Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde is the current Chief Minister of the state and the exit polls will predict if he will remain the chief minister or the MVA will be able to form the government in the state. However, the results will be announced on November 23 and the voters will have to wait till the day to get a clear picture of the elections.